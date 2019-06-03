Man 3-D Prints Infinity Gauntlet To Hold Fast Food Dipping Sauces

June 3, 2019

infinity-gauntlet-sauce-holder-1.jpg

This is the 'Infinity Saucelet' 3-D printed by Instagram user unnecessaryinventions (I would argue this is a very necessary invention). It looks like the Infinity Gauntlet and has holders for six fast food dipping sauce ramekins. Obviously, when in use you're not going to want to do too much wild gesturing or you are going to make a sticky mess. So -- what's your favorite dipping sauce? "The blood of my enemies." GOOD ANSWER -- damn good answer. Also acceptable: ranch or blue cheese.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

infinity-gauntlet-sauce-holder-2.jpg

infinity-gauntlet-sauce-holder-3.jpg

infinity-gauntlet-sauce-holder-4.jpg

Thanks to carey, who agrees this will make the perfect driving gauntlet for eating on the go.

Finally, A Decent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cutter And Spatula Set

A Look Inside The New Millennium Falcon Ride At Disneyland And Disney World

  • Bling Nye

    Dip, dip, potato chip.

  • Closet Nerd

    I thought this guy looked familiar!!!!!
    https://geekologie.com/2019...

  • Qthedude16

    Thats amazing

  • What is signature sauce?

  • Geekologie

    my name written in buttermilk ranch

  • Bling Nye

    Hmm, thought there'd be more urine and snow involved.

  • FearlessFarris

    Ranch is just training wheels for Blue Cheese.

  • Douchy McDouche

    I'd go for Dipfinity Gauntlet.

  • James Mcelroy

    with that thing, I bet 1/2 my nuggets would disappear in a snap.

  • Matt Fricke

    And what would it cost you?

    Everything.

  • Gingerbread

    Why is it looking more like a bad Photoshop job than a 3D printed thing?

  • GeneralDisorder

    3d printing is just photoshop for meatspace.

  • Closet Nerd

    OH DIP!!!!!

