Man 3-D Prints Infinity Gauntlet To Hold Fast Food Dipping Sauces

This is the 'Infinity Saucelet' 3-D printed by Instagram user unnecessaryinventions (I would argue this is a very necessary invention). It looks like the Infinity Gauntlet and has holders for six fast food dipping sauce ramekins. Obviously, when in use you're not going to want to do too much wild gesturing or you are going to make a sticky mess. So -- what's your favorite dipping sauce? "The blood of my enemies." GOOD ANSWER -- damn good answer. Also acceptable: ranch or blue cheese.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

