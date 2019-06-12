Like Mario Kart In Real Life: This Speedy Downhill Luge Race In New Zealand

June 12, 2019

This is a video of some fun-loving bros competing in a downhill luge race at the Skyline Luge in Rotorua, New Zealand, where riders can reach speeds over 35MPH. It looks dangerous. And you know how I feel about danger! "You're always claiming it's your middle name even though it isn't." CORRECT.

Keep going for the video, but search Youtube for Skyline Luge Rotorua (there, I did it for you) for more if you're interested.

Thanks again to MSA, who would have red shelled all those suckers to victory.

  • sizzlepants

    There are few places in the world I care about visiting. But this place would get me to go international.

  • Andyman7714

    Count me in!

  • FearlessFarris

    Call me when they construct the Rainbow Road version.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I'm only interested if they make the version of Rainbow Road where there's no side rails and when you inevitably fall off the edge you fall forever.

