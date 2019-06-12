Like Mario Kart In Real Life: This Speedy Downhill Luge Race In New Zealand
This is a video of some fun-loving bros competing in a downhill luge race at the Skyline Luge in Rotorua, New Zealand, where riders can reach speeds over 35MPH. It looks dangerous. And you know how I feel about danger! "You're always claiming it's your middle name even though it isn't." CORRECT.
Keep going for the video, but search Youtube for Skyline Luge Rotorua (there, I did it for you) for more if you're interested.
Thanks again to MSA, who would have red shelled all those suckers to victory.
