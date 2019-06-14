Kraft Encourages You To Lie To Your Kids, Tell Them Ranch Is 'Salad Frosting' So They'll Eat Their Vegetables

June 14, 2019

This is a humorous (at least in their mind) video for Kraft's #LikeLikeAParent campaign, which encourages parents to lie to their children and tell them ranch dressing is actually 'salad frosting' in order to get them to eat their greens like kids don't know the difference between ranch and frosting. Of course if your kids aren't willing to eat some vegetables smothered in fatty, high-calorie ranch dressing, they probably don't deserve dessert anyways. Personally, I'll eat anything with ranch on it. "Anything?" ANYTHING. "What about--" Try me, you'll get grossed out long before I do.

Keep going for the commercial while I drink drink straight from the Hidden Valley bottle I keep in my bottom desk drawer. "Isn't that supposed to be refrigerated after opening?" Only if you're weak.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees aren't you defeating the purpose of getting your kids to eat healthy if you're just drenching vegetables in 160-calorie/serving ranch dressing?

  • justinfs

    I'm no parent but I've never seen a kid have trouble eating anything with ranch on it, let alone have to lie about the ranch itself.

  • dougfunnay

    why not just use real frosting?
    not like ranch is any better for you
    this is some serious predatory advertising in the hopes that parents wont know how unhealthy ranch dressing it

  • Clearly, these children are nothing like my niece. You serve ranch dressing with any vegetable (or virtually anything, really) and she'll try it. No need to play it up as anything else. Half the time she's saying "with ranch, please" as you're asking if she wants said vegetable. Of course, she appears to burn though 3,000+ calories a day, so that might work better for my sister than it would other parents.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Just be honest and call it what it is, seasoned mayonnaise.

  • Ollie Williams

    I'm glad giant corporations are pumping out products that allow shitty parents to be more shitty parents and not act like parents.

    I hope the backlash on this is immense.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    In our house, mom and dad subscribed to the classic "hunger is the best spice" method for getting kids to eat. Eat what's on your plate. You want 2nds? Okay, but you have to clean your plate of whatever you put on it. Something left over? Okay, well that's what you're having for your next meal. You're not going to eat it at the next meal? Then you don't eat again until the plate is clean or that food has spoiled. It encouraged sensible portions, proactive thinking, and thriftiness. That way, mom could have her cigarettes and dad could have his beer.

  • sizzlepants

    The best and one of the few parent "lies" I would perpetuate was renaming green beans to Ninja Turtle Fries at the dinner table.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    thats not a lie thats awesome

  • Bling Nye

    I'm not a perfect parent but fuck lying to your kids in general.

    This commercial is a good example of what's wrong with society.

    But for some real terror, watch it at 0.25 speed with the volume up, especially the last part where she laughs.

  • asadachi

    yeah kids, have some ranch seasoned mayonnaise. You'll still be a fat fuck, but at least you're eating something green too

