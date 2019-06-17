Ke-runch!: Man Painfully Crushes His Family Jewels Crossing His Legs

June 17, 2019

This is a very short video of an elderly gentleman painfully crushing his own balls when crossing his legs. I blame his pants. Man, that look on his face -- like he'd just been shot. Out of a cannon into a brick wall, nuts first.

Keep going for the whole video including his post-crush adjusting and a very risky re-cross.

Thanks to DT, who agrees he looks like he just got struck by lightning.

  • Closet Nerd

    Done that before.... sucks!

  • jimmycleaver

    You've got to have large nuts to ever crush them in that position.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Just watched it like 20 times. Still funny.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    dont judge maybe hes a new post-op and has only had his balls for a few days

  • James Mcelroy

    LOL

