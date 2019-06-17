Ke-runch!: Man Painfully Crushes His Family Jewels Crossing His Legs
This is a very short video of an elderly gentleman painfully crushing his own balls when crossing his legs. I blame his pants. Man, that look on his face -- like he'd just been shot. Out of a cannon into a brick wall, nuts first.
Keep going for the whole video including his post-crush adjusting and a very risky re-cross.
Look at this guy smash his own nuts by crossing his legs. pic.twitter.com/lgJjDo23V2— Eddie Steak (@EddieSteak) June 14, 2019
Thanks to DT, who agrees he looks like he just got struck by lightning.
