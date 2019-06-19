Just Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Pressure Washing A Roof In The Rain

This is a video from Florida of Spider-Man pressure washing a second story tile roof in the rain. Is he tethered? The guys filming the video can't decide whether he is or not either, but why would he be? He's Spider-Man -- if he falls he just webs himself to safety. Of course there's also the very slim possibility that isn't the real Spider-Man and he's convinced that just grabbing hold of the electrical cord will save him in the event of a fall. I mean this is Florida after all. Fingers crossed he still makes it to the children's birthday party in time after cleaning this roof.

