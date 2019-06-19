Just Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Pressure Washing A Roof In The Rain

June 19, 2019

This is a video from Florida of Spider-Man pressure washing a second story tile roof in the rain. Is he tethered? The guys filming the video can't decide whether he is or not either, but why would he be? He's Spider-Man -- if he falls he just webs himself to safety. Of course there's also the very slim possibility that isn't the real Spider-Man and he's convinced that just grabbing hold of the electrical cord will save him in the event of a fall. I mean this is Florida after all. Fingers crossed he still makes it to the children's birthday party in time after cleaning this roof.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees he must have taken off his beer helmet because too much rain was getting in the cans.

  • Douchy McDouche

    When you work children's parties and roof maintenance back-to-back.

  • ChungLingSoo

    Jameson at the Daily Bugle wasn't paying him enough for Spidey photos. He's trying to earn enough for a B-day present for Aunt May.

  • Munihausen

    He's doing a pretty good job; nice way to adapt a floor waxer. Wonder if he's on HomeAdvisor.

