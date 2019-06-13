It's All In The Reflexes: Rally Car Driver Avoids Random Motorist That Drove Onto Course
This is a video of Hyundai i20 R5 rally car driver Rok Turk and co-pilot Blanka Kacin narrowly avoiding a motorist who made their way onto the race course (technically just a rural road) during theI INA Delta Rally 2019. Those were some lightning quick reflexes, although I suspect that's par for the course with rally car drivers. I mean, at least they ones who aren't currently dead or hospitalized.
Keep going for the whole video (which is worth watching in slow-mo to actually see Rok yank that wheel), complete with co-pilot's appropriate reaction.
Thanks to hairless, who very well may have gotten that way after spending too much time in a rally car's passenger seat.
