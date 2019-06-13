It's All In The Reflexes: Rally Car Driver Avoids Random Motorist That Drove Onto Course

June 13, 2019

This is a video of Hyundai i20 R5 rally car driver Rok Turk and co-pilot Blanka Kacin narrowly avoiding a motorist who made their way onto the race course (technically just a rural road) during theI INA Delta Rally 2019. Those were some lightning quick reflexes, although I suspect that's par for the course with rally car drivers. I mean, at least they ones who aren't currently dead or hospitalized.

Keep going for the whole video (which is worth watching in slow-mo to actually see Rok yank that wheel), complete with co-pilot's appropriate reaction.

Thanks to hairless, who very well may have gotten that way after spending too much time in a rally car's passenger seat.

  • Bling Nye

    The physics involved and the control over the vehicle at speed is fascinating. The mental calculations translating to physical response in milliseconds, judging the corner and how to get back on track by jerking left and putting it into a shallow slide then steering right to control and recover... really fuckin' cool.

    I also love rally racing though, so I'm probably a little biased.

  • GeneralDisorder

    The most amazing thing is it would take a good five paragraphs to properly explain but the dude just did it reflexively before he could even think through "holy shit, there's an obstacle, I'm gonna die."

  • The_Wretched

    Dude, he just jiggled the wheel.

  • Bling Nye

    ... I ... can't tell if you're serious...

    lol

  • Munihausen

    Nice how the language barrier dissolves under those circumstances.

  • Closet Nerd

    Reflexes like Jack Burton!

