It Happens: Pakistan Streams Press Conference On Facebook Live With Cat Filter Unknowingly Turned On

June 18, 2019

pakistan-press-conference-cat-filter.jpg

These are a few screenshots captured by watchers of a recent PSI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) political party press conference that a volunteer of the organization accidentally streamed to Facebook Live with a cat filter turned on. *shrug* It happens. If anything, I'd argue video filters would make political press conferences more watchable, and certainly more accessible to today's youth. They love those filters. Hell, even adults do. I know because half my social media stream are videos of friends trying out all the new ones. It makes me sad. Mostly because I don't have the self confidence to post my own when I do it. "Awww, do you need a hug, GW?" Depends, how hard can you hug? "You remember the garbage compactor scene from the first Star Wars movie?" I'll be right over.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

pakistan-press-conference-cat-filter-1.jpg

pakistan-press-conference-cat-filter-2.jpg

pakistan-press-conference-cat-filter-3.jpg

Thanks to DT, who agrees if you aren't adding filters to your videos, why are you even streaming them to social media?

Godzilla Returns To His Normal Life After Saving The City

Previous Story

Three Herding Dogs Demonstrate Their Skill By Leading Ducks Through A Hula Hoop, Under A Human Arch

Next Story
  • Draco Basileus

    Lame...I thought a race of khajiits had actually appeared from Elsweyr.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Political party puss conference.

  • Bling Nye

    Meow what is so damn funny? Do I look like a cat to you boy? Am I jumping around all nimbly bimbly from tree to tree? Am I drinking milk from a saucer? Do you see me eating mice?! You stop laughing right meow!

  • @reallyrealDonald

    SNL already did this. https://www.youtube.com/wat...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, cats, facebook, filters, here kitty kitty, human error, it happens, meow meow meow meow, meow?, pakistan, politics, press conference, reaching the youth, spicing things up a bit, sure why not, that wasn't supposed to happen, whatever works, woopsie
Previous Post
Next Post