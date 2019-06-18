It Happens: Pakistan Streams Press Conference On Facebook Live With Cat Filter Unknowingly Turned On

These are a few screenshots captured by watchers of a recent PSI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) political party press conference that a volunteer of the organization accidentally streamed to Facebook Live with a cat filter turned on. *shrug* It happens. If anything, I'd argue video filters would make political press conferences more watchable, and certainly more accessible to today's youth. They love those filters. Hell, even adults do. I know because half my social media stream are videos of friends trying out all the new ones. It makes me sad. Mostly because I don't have the self confidence to post my own when I do it. "Awww, do you need a hug, GW?" Depends, how hard can you hug? "You remember the garbage compactor scene from the first Star Wars movie?" I'll be right over.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to DT, who agrees if you aren't adding filters to your videos, why are you even streaming them to social media?