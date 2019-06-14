Internal Organs Women's Sleeved One-Piece Swimsuits
This is the internal organs one-piece zip-back swimsuit with sunscreen sleeves available on Amazon for the low, low price of $17 with free shipping. There's also a muscle and breast tissue version available (picture after the jump), but I particularly like how this one has the exact same print on the rear. You know, because that's just the sort of fine quality you can expect for $17. I bet it also fits perfectly and won't leave a rash either.
Keep going for a shot of the muscle version.
Thanks to Joann P, for agrees these are probably not the suits to wear to avoid attracting sharks.
James Mcelroy
Ollie Williams
