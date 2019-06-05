I Feel Dizzy: Injured Hiker Gets Airlifted From Mountain, Spun Like A Top

June 5, 2019

Seen here about to start a tornado, a 74-year old hiker is airlifted from Piestewa Peak in the Phoenix Mountains of Arizona after falling and injuring herself. Thankfully, the woman was eventually treated for the injuries as a result of the fall, and didn't "suffer any additional ill effects after the spin." Well that's a relief. Apparently the basket carrying the woman has an additional line that's supposed to prevent it from spinning during transport, but failed to do so during this particular rescue (rescuers said it's only the second case of the spins in the past six years of airlifts). So, did having all her blood and internal organs forced into her head and feet save her life? No. Is that what I would have told her at the hospital anyways? Absolutely.

Keep going for the video, which made me pukey just trying to watch.

Thanks to Lana and Stephanie B, who agrees sometimes it's better to just limp down the mountain.

  • Alf in pog form

    The silly buggers, the only correct way to right that situation would have been to spin the helicopter rotors in the opposite direction.

  • Steven Rodriguez

    I haven't laughed so hard for a while, the YouTube comments are gold. I'm going to hell.

    "She's going to need some time to unwind"

  • ruckus

    I would have drowned in vomit

  • Closet Nerd

    Whoa
    whoa
    whoa
    whoa
    whoa
    whoa

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I love how at the end they're just like: 'Welp, I guess this is just how things are gonna be. Peace!'

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Made me think of this: https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    holy shit that poor woman!!

  • Douchy McDouche

    I'm pretty sure that's footage of a Mexican cartel's new torture tactics.

  • FearlessFarris

    How a 74 year-old woman survives this is beyond me.

  • Doog

    "You spin me right 'round baby right 'round!"

  • James Mcelroy

    I'm not sure how injured I'd have to be before I thought this was better than just trying to crawl back to civilization.

  • Chris

    I know you shouldn't laugh, but that is HILARIOUS.

  • danjodon

    So he's dead, right? That's how this ends?

  • The_Wretched

    "No additional injury" Right, if you're dead, you're still dead.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    That's just what Jesus said, sir! https://youtu.be/xRegUuydEU...

  • Bling Nye

    When they pre-centrifuge the blood samples to save time at the hospital.

