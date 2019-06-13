Oh Wow: Man Performs 'One In A Million' Pen Cap Flip

Because what else are you gonna do when you're sitting around drinking beer with your girlfriend while she talks about "all the numbers," this is a video of a man who decided to film himself flipping the cap off a Sharpie and trying to get it to land back on the pen. And in this particular clip, presumably hours if not days/weeks/months deep into filming, he actually does it. Man, what an accomplished feeling that must have been. Still, no word if that Sharpie has ever been involved in any butt play, but he found it in my junk drawer then it definitely has.

Keep going for the video, as well as a slow-mo dramatic version.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees trying hard and believing in yourself works, particularly if you try hard like a million times.