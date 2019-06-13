Oh Wow: Man Performs 'One In A Million' Pen Cap Flip

June 13, 2019

Because what else are you gonna do when you're sitting around drinking beer with your girlfriend while she talks about "all the numbers," this is a video of a man who decided to film himself flipping the cap off a Sharpie and trying to get it to land back on the pen. And in this particular clip, presumably hours if not days/weeks/months deep into filming, he actually does it. Man, what an accomplished feeling that must have been. Still, no word if that Sharpie has ever been involved in any butt play, but he found it in my junk drawer then it definitely has.

Keep going for the video, as well as a slow-mo dramatic version.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees trying hard and believing in yourself works, particularly if you try hard like a million times.

Pee-Wee's Jurassic Adventure: The Jurassic Park/Pee-Wee's Big Adventure Mashup Nobody Asked For, But Should Have

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Chris Clark

    The world (US especially) gets too excited over stupid tricks. whoop-de-do. He flipped a cap back on a pen.

    (corrected - thanks)

  • Matthew Pringle

    Too*

  • Chris Clark

    ty

  • GeneralDisorder

    I don't know about you but I don't really give a fuck. Granted I couldn't do it. Or, I wouldn't do it? Yeah, both actually.

  • Chris Clark

    I agree.

  • sizzlepants

    They might have a beer in the clip but there's no way they didn't go through like all the weed first.

  • Munihausen

    Dare to dream.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: color me impressed, dare to dream, everybody needs a hobby, hopefully he updated his facebook immediately after with a 'feeling accomplished', how exciting, just hanging out, oh wow, one in a million, pens, sharpie, skills, tricks, trying hard and believing in yourself, what are the odds?
Previous Post