Impressive Automatic Cat-Feeding Rube Goldberg Machine

Presumably inspired by Doc Brown's automatic dog-feeding Rube Goldberg machine from Back To The Future, this is a worthwhile (and relatively short) video of the automatic cat-feeding Rube Goldberg machine constructed by Joseph of Joseph's Machines (previously), which is capable of removing a can of cat food from the fridge (then closing the door), taking the top off, and then catapulting it into the wall above the cat's dish. Of course it only works once before needing to be completely reset, so you can only use it to feed your cat a single time, and only then if they haven't already torn up or batted half the components to the ground so it doesn't work at all. Which will 110% happen. Personally, whenever I'm going away for a long weekend and need to feed the cats while I'm gone I just make sure to leave all three bathroom doors open and balance a cup of cat food on top of each toilet paper roll.

Keep going for the video, it really is worth a viewing.

Thanks to carey, for inspiring to start designing an automatic peanut butter and chocolate milk dispenser for whenever I wake up in the middle of the night and need a little snack.