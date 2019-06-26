Important Information: Gong Master Demonstrates How To Properly Play An 80-Inch Symphonic Gong

June 26, 2019

playing-the-gong.jpg

This is a video of Paiste (a Swiss manufacturer of symbols, gongs and other metal percussion instruments) Gong Master Sven demonstrating how to properly play one of the company's 80-inch symphonic gongs. Contrary to my popular belief, apparently you don't just wail on it like you're swinging for a home run -- you just sort of tap at it and let the sound grow (plus sometimes rub it with what looks like a cotton swab). Now I'm no Gong Master, but even I know the real secret to gonging is getting butt-ass naked first.

Keep going for the video, it's worth a watch to really hear how the sound develops from the instrument.

Thanks to Ashley G, who agrees the apartment below that room must rent for next to nothing.

  • Nick Pappagiorgio

    Super interesting, thanks GW. I shall spread this across all of my discord servers now. At least, the one's I have the social bandwidth to actually use.

  • Kaizer Chief

    Cymbals.

  • Bling Nye

    That gong is just practice for servicing the demon's anus.

  • Draco Basileus

    2nd half of that video reminded me of the opening shot of "Alien".

  • The Magnificent Newtboy

    Yep so close that I'm guessing they used a gong like this for the sound effect.

  • GeneralDisorder

    The Waterphone was invented in 1964. I suspect there were multiple versions of it with a wide range of frequencies.

    Although according to the Wiki page for the Alien soundtrack it was performed by "the National Philharmonic Orchestra" and that means they could have used any instrument they felt like (I'd suspect a National Philharmonic probably has a couple large gongs and knows how to use them)

  • FearlessFarris

    Gongs: not just for '70s variety shows anymore.

  • That is so freaking bad ass. That first sound would put me to sleep, while the second would scare the living shit out of me if I woke up to it.

Read More: fascinating, gong, i did not know that, i just want to bang on my drum all day, important information, instruments, interesting, music, not whacking things, so that's what that looks and sounds like, video, whacking things
