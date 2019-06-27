Idiot Frustrated With Traffic Drives Over Pylons Into HOV Lane, Immediately Causing Accident

June 27, 2019

This is a video from Texas of some jackass in a Toyota Tundra who's decided he's tired of sitting in 10MPH traffic and drives over the pylons into the HOV lane, immediately getting rear-ended by a Ford F-150 that was doing near 70MPH (at least before that driver saw him), almost causing it to flip over the Jersey wall into oncoming traffic. What a dumbass. For 1) if you have to drive over pylons to do something, they're there for a reason and you know you're not supposed to be doing it. And 2) HOV stands for High Occupancy Vehicle, meaning you have to have at least two (and sometimes three) people in the car to drive in the lane, not just a brain filled with enough stupid for six people.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees the driver of the F-150 should get to decide this idiot's fate.

  • Bling Nye

    Whenever I'm in the HOV lane going faster than the adjacent lane, I'm always paranoid about some stupid fuck doing this. I hope no one was hurt, but I sincerely hope the guy that pulled into the HOV lane loses his license for a decade and has to pay every cent of insurance, emergency response costs, any medical bills, and anything/everything else his dumbshittery may have cost.

  • FearlessFarris

    Yeah, that was incredibly dangerous and stupid. I'm glad whoever was filming this had their rear-facing camera running. Not that additional evidence is needed to show who was at fault...

  • James Mcelroy

    at least 6 people worth of stupid. Holy shit, it might be ok if stupid could only hurt themselves, but when it effects other people, naw, HELL NAW, that's BS. People could have or maybe died in that video.

Read More: breaking the law, crashing into things, driving around having a terrible time, jackass, texas, throw the book at him!, traffic, video, way to go, yeah believe it not they put those there for a reason, you jackass, you stupid idiot, you're just like crosstown traffic -- so hard to get through to you
