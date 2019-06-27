Idiot Frustrated With Traffic Drives Over Pylons Into HOV Lane, Immediately Causing Accident

This is a video from Texas of some jackass in a Toyota Tundra who's decided he's tired of sitting in 10MPH traffic and drives over the pylons into the HOV lane, immediately getting rear-ended by a Ford F-150 that was doing near 70MPH (at least before that driver saw him), almost causing it to flip over the Jersey wall into oncoming traffic. What a dumbass. For 1) if you have to drive over pylons to do something, they're there for a reason and you know you're not supposed to be doing it. And 2) HOV stands for High Occupancy Vehicle, meaning you have to have at least two (and sometimes three) people in the car to drive in the lane, not just a brain filled with enough stupid for six people.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees the driver of the F-150 should get to decide this idiot's fate.