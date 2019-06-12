'Ice Ice Baby' Performed On The Same Model Of Stephen Hawking's Voice Synthesizer

June 12, 2019

This is a video of a couple DECTalk Express machines (the same style that Stephen Hawking used for his voice synthesizing) along with a computer hardware and high voltage spark coil band performing a remix of Vanilla Ice's 1990 classic 'Ice Ice Baby'. I'm not really sure what else to say about, besides this is the internet -- some days it's good to you, and other days you wish Al Gore had never invented it. "I assume this is the latter?" You know for being a series of tubes you'd think these M-80s would fit in it.

