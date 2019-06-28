I Must Have One: Guy Demonstrates His Homemade Fire Vortex Cannon

June 28, 2019

This is a video of Youtuber Jairus Of All discussing and demonstrating his homemade EDF (electric ducted fan) jet powered fire vortex cannon, which "uses a series of powerful fans and ductwork to spew forth a giant swirling column of fire." I am into it. Some might even argue a little too into it. "Put your pants back on." Haha, what? Come on. *quietly rebuckling belt*

Keep going for the video while I guesstimate how long it'll take to cook a hotdog with that thing.

Thanks again to Luc, who agrees there are very few problems a good fire can't solve.

  • GeneralDisorder

    "Not clickbait"

    Hey guys, do you think it might be clickbait?

  • Draco Basileus

    That's one way to deal with mosquitoes.

