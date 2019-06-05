I Am Into These: Samurai Helmet Bottle Toppers

June 5, 2019

samurai-bottle-helmets-1.jpg

These are the Samurai Bottle Helmets made and sold by Tokyo-based Tadayasu. The meticulously crafted bottle toppers were designed to look like the actual helmets worn by some of the most famous samurai in Japan's history (from left to right: Ikuyasu Tokugawa, Oda Nobunaga, Uesugi Yoshinobu, Sanada Yukimura, and Date Masamune). Unfortunately for anybody looking to add a little samurai flair to their booze but isn't made of money, they cost around $299 apiece. Probably not the most appropriate headgear for the army of $4 Sutter Home warriors I have sitting on top of the fridge.

Keep going for a closeup of each while I just glue some googly eyes on my wine bottles and call it a day.

samurai-bottle-helmets-2.jpg

samurai-bottle-helmets-3.jpg

samurai-bottle-helmets-4.jpg

samurai-bottle-helmets-5.jpg

samurai-bottle-helmets-6.jpg

Thanks to Keith TT, who agrees those rubber finger monsters are also a more economical choice.

Trucker Dips Back End In River, Still Manages To Make It Across Narrow Bridge

Previous Story

Motorcycle Racer And Journalist Test Race Suits With Integrated Body Airbags

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    "$299 apiece"

    Or you can buy an actual samurai helmet.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I want those helmets, but I feel like my kitchen isn't adequate to host them.

  • Munihausen

    Be sure to bow your head in shame before you commit seppuku.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: booze, bottles, cool, doing battle, expensive, heck yeah you know how i feel about doing battle, i am into these, japan, masks, miniature, samurai, sure why not, things that look like other things, wine
Previous Post
Next Post