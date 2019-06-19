How To: Set Up Your Office Desk According To An Ergonomics Expert

June 19, 2019

ergonomic-desk-setup.jpg

Feng shui: you're doing it all wrong.

This is a video from The Wall Street Journal of ergonomics expert Jon Cinkay from the Hospital for Special Surgery discussing how to set up your office desk and work accessories so they adapt to you, and not the other way around. Of course if you believe an 'ergonomics expert' is a real thing and knows more about setting up an office desk than I do, I've also got some oceanfront property to sell you. "You have a hunchback, GW." I can't feel my hands.

Keep going for the video. SPOILER: Your feet not touching the floor like a kid in a highchair isn't good for you.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees the real key to setting up your office desk properly is placing it somewhere where you won't have to see any of your coworkers.

Visual Effects Artists Watch And Discuss The VFX From The Star Wars Prequels

Previous Story

Two Lunatics Blast Up Tiny River In Jet Boat, End With High-Speed 360

Next Story
  • FearlessFarris

    This inspired me to buy a laptop stand and wireless keyboard.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: body parts, computer, ergonomics, experts, feet, give it to me straight doc, hands, health and fitness, hurting yourself, i'mma computah, learning by looking, not hurting yourself, office life, taking better care of yourself, this is important, video, wellness, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post