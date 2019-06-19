How To: Set Up Your Office Desk According To An Ergonomics Expert

Feng shui: you're doing it all wrong.

This is a video from The Wall Street Journal of ergonomics expert Jon Cinkay from the Hospital for Special Surgery discussing how to set up your office desk and work accessories so they adapt to you, and not the other way around. Of course if you believe an 'ergonomics expert' is a real thing and knows more about setting up an office desk than I do, I've also got some oceanfront property to sell you. "You have a hunchback, GW." I can't feel my hands.

Keep going for the video. SPOILER: Your feet not touching the floor like a kid in a highchair isn't good for you.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees the real key to setting up your office desk properly is placing it somewhere where you won't have to see any of your coworkers.