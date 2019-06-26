How To: Build Your Own Mechanical Coin-Sorting Machine

June 26, 2019

This is a video (which appears to be partially Wix commercial) of Youtuber The Q demonstrating how to build a mechanical coin sorting machine out of some basic wood, particleboard, plastic, and hardware. The hand-cranked machine can allegedly sort up to 300 coins per minute! Could you also build one to sort U.S. coins? I don't see why not. I mean granted I'm not going to, because I just take all my change to the bank to deposit and wait for them to tell me how they only accept coins already in rolls. And that's when I lay into them with a sob story about how this is all the money I earned from my lemonade stand before I was run out of town by a ruthless soda magnate and I was just trying to save enough to adopt a puppy. "Does that work?" Not yet, but I feel like it gets a little more convincing every time. Like the puppy thing -- that's new. I add the death of a close friend and I'm in.

