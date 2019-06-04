How Cute: Coin Operated Rocket Ride LEGO Set

June 4, 2019

lego-rocket-ride-1.jpg

Originally a LEGO Ideas set created by user mjsmiley, this is the 154-piece Space Rocket Ride LEGO set that will be given away free through the LEGO store from June 5th to the 16th with any purchase over $99. Pfft, spending $99 in the LEGO store -- that's easy. Now coming up with $99 to spend in the LEGO store -- that's the tricky part. The set has a place to deposit LEGO coins and moves with the turn of a crank on the opposite side. Man, I can still remember the last time I rode one of those quarter operated rocket rides. "When was that?" Like a month ago, the motor started smoking then the ride stopped and they had to evacuate the Chuck E. Cheese.

Keep going for a couple more shots and an animation of its movement.

lego-rocket-ride-2.jpg

lego-rocket-ride-3.jpg

lego-rocket-ride-4.jpg

Thanks to Brian A, who agrees you're never too old for a little coin operated fun.

Good Lord: First Person View Of An Extreme Downhill Ski Run In The Dark

Previous Story

The Keg-A-Droid, A Remote Controlled Beer Keg And Tap On Wheels

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    Free... but you have to spend $99 first. Genius.

  • sizzlepants

    I'm STILL kicking myself for not picking up the Star Wars Tie Interceptor kit back in the early 2000s (#7181). I actually remember picking up the box at the local toys r us and mulling over the $200-250 price tag.

    There is currently 1 on Amazon - $2657

