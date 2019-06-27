Horse Goes Nuts Headbanging With Rubber Chicken

June 27, 2019

This is a video of Kruzah the very beautiful horse playing with a rubber chicken for the first time. Eventually he starts headbanging with it. Obviously, somebody needs to take Kruzah to a metal show. From the 0:30 mark onward though it does look an awful lot like he's waving a penis around. Granted not my penis, but-- "Let me guess, it puts the Eiffel Tower to shame." Well I was going to say it's not bright yellow like that, but you're not incorrect either.

UPDATE: Apparently the video can't be embedded and has to be viewed on Youtube HERE.

Keep going for the video, which magically transforms into a link to watch the video on Youtube when you hit play. *doing best Vernon Dursley impression* Dammit Harry!

Thanks to Dave, who mentioned, "This isn't new but I hadn't seen it before yesterday," beating me by a full day.

  • Bling Nye

    Better than most dubstep I've heard.

    I give it 6 minutes until this video's audio gets sampled.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I thought I heard some Darude Sandstorm in there.

  • James Mcelroy

    headbanging? Looks like just horsing around to me.

  • Alf in pog form

    He was trying to look happy to everyone but just couldn't quite produce enough frivolity to hide his long face.

  • ChungLingSoo

    You'd think his own horse member would be impressive enough to wave around.

