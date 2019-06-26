Holy Smokes: Man Demonstrates His Insane Throwing Knife Accuracy

This is a worthwhile video of a Canadian knife thrower who I would probably not challenge to a game of darts demonstrating his incredible accuracy by spearing some playing cards, rings, a can, and a postage stamp with his knives. He even does some bounce shots. Impressive. Of course you can see his outfit changes several times in the video, so obviously this wasn't all shot at the same time unless he regularly changes clothes three times a day like I do. "Still peeing your pants?" I SWEAT A LOT. As far as we know this video could represent hundreds of hours of footage edited down to only 1:21 of the sweet stuff. And you know how I feel about the sweet stuff. "A cannibal witch in the woods will build a house out it to plumpen you up and try to eat you." Man, I had one foot in that hag's oven before I started feeling guilty about my next dentist's visit.

Keep going for the video, it's worth a watch.

