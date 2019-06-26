Holy Smokes: Man Demonstrates His Insane Throwing Knife Accuracy

June 26, 2019

This is a worthwhile video of a Canadian knife thrower who I would probably not challenge to a game of darts demonstrating his incredible accuracy by spearing some playing cards, rings, a can, and a postage stamp with his knives. He even does some bounce shots. Impressive. Of course you can see his outfit changes several times in the video, so obviously this wasn't all shot at the same time unless he regularly changes clothes three times a day like I do. "Still peeing your pants?" I SWEAT A LOT. As far as we know this video could represent hundreds of hours of footage edited down to only 1:21 of the sweet stuff. And you know how I feel about the sweet stuff. "A cannibal witch in the woods will build a house out it to plumpen you up and try to eat you." Man, I had one foot in that hag's oven before I started feeling guilty about my next dentist's visit.

Keep going for the video, it's worth a watch.

Thanks to Damien, who agrees this man is going to be in high demand for the knife throwing spot in people's zombie apocalypse survival parties.

  • D3Fd0ck

    I wouldnt doubt it, this guys the one who wacked that alligator with the knife in its head.

  • Douchy McDouche

    This guy doesn't look like the sharpest tool in the shed.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Are you looking kinda dumb with a finger and a thumb in the shape of an L on your forehead?

  • WhiteEagle2

    Either this guy fails a lot in between successful throws or he just is always super pleased with himself every time.

  • Corky McButterpants

    haha yup. Not the outburst of relief for a guy just took 3 goes at it.

  • Bling Nye

    'Knife guys finish last,' but this dude's sharper than most and his skills are on point for sure.

  • WhiteEagle2

    Those puns aren't going to cut it.

  • Bling Nye

    I was just throwing them out and seeing what sticks.

