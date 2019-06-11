Heavy Rains Cause Mall Flooding, Band Plays Song From Titanic

This is a video from the Plaza Patria mall in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico of heavy rains causing the roof to leak and ground floor to flood while a local band that was hired to play breaks into 'My Heart Will Go On' from Titanic. Now that's just a quality performance, and I hope the band was appropriately compensated for being willing to go down with the ship. I was so touched I've decided to start my own band -- the I'm Flying Jacks. Or the I'll Never Let Gos. "You should be the Draw Me Like One Of Your French Girls." My God, you've done it! You can be our manager and take 80%.

Keep going for the performance.

Se está inundando Plaza Patria en Guadalajara y los músicos empezaron a tocar la de Titanic JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA I'M SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/VPZ5kGbmQ5 — Cagua lulco (@EsauGv) June 9, 2019

Thanks to Lana, who informed me her favorite part of the video was the custodian who futilely rolls a mop bucket under the leak.