Hail Storm Shatters Glass Door Woman Is Filming From

Note: Volume, keep it low.

This is a video of a woman filming a heavy hailstorm from a sliding glass door when the hail shatters the glass. Of course you can see at the very beginning of the video that the hail already shattered the outer pane prior to her filming, so I'm not sure why she had so much faith in the inner pane. Faith, it's a weird thing. Hit it, George Michael! "♫ Because I gotta have faith, faith, faith -- I got to have faith, faith, faith ♫" Dammit, not that one -- 'Careless Whisper.'

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to becca b, who wants to know why we never hear about the fourth little pig that built his house out of glass (I suspect a fairytale government coverup).