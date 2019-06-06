Hail Storm Shatters Glass Door Woman Is Filming From

June 6, 2019

Note: Volume, keep it low.

This is a video of a woman filming a heavy hailstorm from a sliding glass door when the hail shatters the glass. Of course you can see at the very beginning of the video that the hail already shattered the outer pane prior to her filming, so I'm not sure why she had so much faith in the inner pane. Faith, it's a weird thing. Hit it, George Michael! "♫ Because I gotta have faith, faith, faith -- I got to have faith, faith, faith ♫" Dammit, not that one -- 'Careless Whisper.'

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to becca b, who wants to know why we never hear about the fourth little pig that built his house out of glass (I suspect a fairytale government coverup).

  • The_Wretched

    Hail killed me family. I'm going to stop hail if it's the last thing I do.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Talk about all hail breaking loose.

  • ChungLingSoo

    This is kind of the first scene in a horror movie. Later the woman finds out the house is possessed or something. The bathroom mirror breaks.The washing machine blow the clothes out and onto the ceiling. Then she finds out the house was built over the grave of a disgruntled weatherman.

  • Bling Nye

    Potential titles:

    The Weather on Elm Street

    The Weather Witch Project

    HellWeather / WeatherRaiser

    Evil Weather

    Evil Weather 2

    Tucker and Dale vs. Weather

