Guy Tries To Trim Dead Tree Branch With His Body Weight

This is a short video of a true outdoorsman (you can tell because he lives in Colorado and drives a Subaru) trying to remove a dead tree branch he's already cut most of the way through by tearing it off with his body weight and dropping it on his face. MISSION ACCOMPLISHED, although I'm afraid this man of the mountains may require a new pair of self-tinting glasses now. Man, his wife must feel so lucky she's married to such a modern Paul Bunyan.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees when it doubt, drop it on your face.