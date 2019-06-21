Guy Jumps Through Roof Doing Some Hardcore Parkour

This is a video of three parkour enthusiasts risking death jumping from rooftop to rooftop when the one wearing the helmet-cam crashes through the roof they're jumping to. Thankfully, he didn't land on a man in his underwear lounging in a recliner watching television, it appears to just be a storage room. Also, why did they film the exact same jump scene twice? The first take looked fine. Plus in that one nobody fell through a roof. Measure twice, cut once -- that's my motto. An old carpenter taught me that. Also, what a wooden penis looks like. SPOILER: not much different from a chair leg.

Keep going for the video, complete with slow motion and aftermath.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees somebody needs to pick up some brochures for ground-based hobbies.