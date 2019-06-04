Good Lord: First Person View Of An Extreme Downhill Ski Run In The Dark

June 4, 2019

This is a video of a downhill skier plowing down a run in the dead of night with nothing but a headlamp and a few torches to guide his way. Granted there's sort of a path to follow, but there are also a bunch of trees and rocks and jumps to navigate. Could I do it? Probably not -- at least not unless there was a yeti hot on my tail. "Nobody believes that, GW." What, that yetis exist? "That you'd run from one if they did." I don't kiss and tell. "No?" We boned, it was magical!

  • Michael Knight

    this is much more exhilarating than the 'pull back' video.
    (as in i would never ski at night, as opposed to fly down a river during the day)

  • Mr. Roboto

    This is fake. It's June. It's not even snowing outside.

  • The_Wretched

    Might be easier to see in person but yeah, the keg robot is right on time.

  • Munihausen

    Let's face it: use of four limbs is wildly overrated and will be unnecessary in about 20 years, anyway.

