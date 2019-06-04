Good Lord: First Person View Of An Extreme Downhill Ski Run In The Dark
This is a video of a downhill skier plowing down a run in the dead of night with nothing but a headlamp and a few torches to guide his way. Granted there's sort of a path to follow, but there are also a bunch of trees and rocks and jumps to navigate. Could I do it? Probably not -- at least not unless there was a yeti hot on my tail. "Nobody believes that, GW." What, that yetis exist? "That you'd run from one if they did." I don't kiss and tell. "No?" We boned, it was magical!
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to
-
Michael Knight
-
Mr. Roboto
-
The_Wretched
-
Munihausen
