Good: Little Kid Calls Out Woman On Flight For Putting Her Bare Foot On His Armrest

June 6, 2019

little-kid-vs-bare-foot-on-plane.jpg

This is a short video of Darryl Small's precious 4-year old calling out the woman sitting behind him on a flight out of Orlando, who's removed her shoes and is resting one bare foot on the back of his armrest prior to takeoff. What the hell is wrong with people? Does this look like your living room? *woman, committed to be an entitled smartass* "It sure does." Really -- with seating for 140? And where are all the cat figurines, Barbara?!

Keep going for the video, complete with Darryl trying to muffle his laughter.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees some people need to learn how to act right.

  • abcdefgjklmnopqruvwxyz

    Someone give the kid a feather.

  • Douchy McDouche

    I'd go with a shank.

  • GeneralDisorder

    An ordinary toothpick will do the job

  • Bling Nye

    Just start playing 'little piggies' with their toes... "This little piggy went to the market, this little piggy stayed home, this little piggy kept to themselves and this little piggy got hung, and this little piggy cried WEEEWEEEWEEEWEEEE" *switches to demon voice* "aLL thE WAy tO HHeEeEELLLLLLLLLLLLLL"

  • Closet Nerd

    Kid should've started tickling it to freak her out.....
    Or start LICKING it to REALLY freak her out!!!!

  • Douchy McDouche

    And then she'd be suing him for sexual harassment because 'murica.

  • Bling Nye

    Sucking it would be worse I think. Especially with enough force they had to really pull to get their foot back. hahaha

