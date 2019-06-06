Good: Little Kid Calls Out Woman On Flight For Putting Her Bare Foot On His Armrest

This is a short video of Darryl Small's precious 4-year old calling out the woman sitting behind him on a flight out of Orlando, who's removed her shoes and is resting one bare foot on the back of his armrest prior to takeoff. What the hell is wrong with people? Does this look like your living room? *woman, committed to be an entitled smartass* "It sure does." Really -- with seating for 140? And where are all the cat figurines, Barbara?!

Keep going for the video, complete with Darryl trying to muffle his laughter.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees some people need to learn how to act right.