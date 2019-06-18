Godzilla Returns To His Normal Life After Saving The City

This is a video from Youtube channel Shutter Authority imagining Godzilla shrinking himself and returning to his normal life after saving the city from a giant Pac-Man. He pretty much just does a bunch of normal, boring human stuff. Who knew we were so similar? I thought for sure the toilet was going to explode or something when he was going to the bathroom, but it didn't. I guess we're at least different in that regard. I also thought we were going to get to see Godzilla's girlfriend, but the note on the cake in the fridge said she'll be home late and he goes to bed before she ever arrives. Personally I would have stayed up for her, but I've also been considered the world's most romantic man and tenderest lover. "He told me his penis is radioactive and that's why he can't last that long." Honey! "What?" Stop, they'll get jealous.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my good pal Terry, the real king of the monsters.