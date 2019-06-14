Giant LEGO Han Solo Minifig In Carbonite Built For E3

This is a video of a group of LEGO builders constructing a giant 8 foot by 4 foot LEGO Han Solo in carbonite for display at the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) to promote the 2020 release of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The piece consists of 49,735 pieces, took 37 hours to design, and 210 hours to build (I assume that's cumulative man-hours and not total construction time). Obviously, it would look great in the foyer of my-- "You don't have a condo on the moon." Well not yet, but it's never too early to start gathering interior design ideas on my Pinterest board.

Keep going for the video, as well as the trailer for the new LEGO Star Wars game.

Thanks to peahen, who agrees they should make this a real $5,275 LEGO set (we came to that rough price point by using the $800 Millennium Falcon set with 7,541 pieces and multiplying and dividing like real mathematicians).