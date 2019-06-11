Freaky Deaky: Watch An AI Generated Face Decay As Pieces Of Its Neural Network Are Removed

June 11, 2019

This is a video of an AI generated human face rapidly decaying as neurons in the neural network memory map that represent its creation are removed. I'll be honest: it wasn't a feel-good story. By the end it's just sort of a creepy skull shape surrounded by darkness. Did it speak to you? Please tell me it spoke to you too. "Figuratively or literally?" In a voice that sounded like fire crackling. "Um, what?" Why is it so hot in here all of a sudden? Uh-oh. Oh no. *passes out, comes-to five minutes later* "Are you alright?!" I'm fine, I'd just forgotten I buttchugged that hot sauce at lunch. "Classic GW." Greg owes me two dollars now.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees the future is gonna be a scary place.

  • Jericho

    Daisy, daisy...

  • Douchy McDouche

    This is your neural network. This is your neural network on LSD.

  • Konstantin

    She looked at the Arc of the Covenant, didn't she?

  • GeneralDisorder

    My god! It's full of stars!

  • Doog

    Looks like the opposite of a talented artist painting a hyper realistic portrait.

    I'm always confused at some of the coloring they do early on, but it always ends up awesome.

  • Deksam

    They Live...

  • James Mcelroy

    watch Nell turn into ghost rider.

  • D3Fd0ck

    This is going to help kick start the matrix...

