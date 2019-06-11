Freaky Deaky: Watch An AI Generated Face Decay As Pieces Of Its Neural Network Are Removed

This is a video of an AI generated human face rapidly decaying as neurons in the neural network memory map that represent its creation are removed. I'll be honest: it wasn't a feel-good story. By the end it's just sort of a creepy skull shape surrounded by darkness. Did it speak to you? Please tell me it spoke to you too. "Figuratively or literally?" In a voice that sounded like fire crackling. "Um, what?" Why is it so hot in here all of a sudden? Uh-oh. Oh no. *passes out, comes-to five minutes later* "Are you alright?!" I'm fine, I'd just forgotten I buttchugged that hot sauce at lunch. "Classic GW." Greg owes me two dollars now.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees the future is gonna be a scary place.