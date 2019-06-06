Freaky Deaky: Artist Makes Realistic Man's Mouth Coin Purse

June 6, 2019

This is a video of Japanese artist doooo showing off the coin purse he made that looks a very realistic man's mouth and chin, complete with supple skin, stubbly beard, mouth interior, and teeth. Obviously, I can think of a few other things it might be used for, including, um-- "Kissing practice." Yes! That's totally what I was going to say. Whew -- thanks for bailing me out of that one, I felt like I had my back against the wall. "And your penis in a coin purse?" Goshdangit.

  • Draco Basileus

    Make it a bottle opener and you have yourself a sale.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Is this a gay pride thing?

  • The_Wretched

    Naw, this one's for the ladies.

  • Gingerbread

    "Japanese artist" > Who would have guessed?

  • Gordon Freeman

    Yeah, "coin purse." Nice try, Japan.

  • Bling Nye

    Thanks, I hate it.

  • Andyman7714

    Yes, that disturbs on so many levels.

  • James Mcelroy

    yeah, it's really not ok.

  • Closet Nerd

    Its good to use a bit of teeth

  • James Mcelroy

    I...was not expecting the teeth. At least, not like that.

  • Draco Basileus

    You can probably knock 'em out if it makes you feel more comfortable.

