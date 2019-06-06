Freaky Deaky: Artist Makes Realistic Man's Mouth Coin Purse

This is a video of Japanese artist doooo showing off the coin purse he made that looks a very realistic man's mouth and chin, complete with supple skin, stubbly beard, mouth interior, and teeth. Obviously, I can think of a few other things it might be used for, including, um-- "Kissing practice." Yes! That's totally what I was going to say. Whew -- thanks for bailing me out of that one, I felt like I had my back against the wall. "And your penis in a coin purse?" Goshdangit.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Brian A, who agrees that is not going to fit comfortably in a pocket.