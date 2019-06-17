Freaky Deaky: A Writhing Bowl Of Rhino Beetle Pupae

This is a video from insect breeder and Instagrammer leekazuya starring a bowl full of writhing rhinoceros beetle pupae. Pretty freaky, right? I wonder what they would feel like on my face. You know you could probably tell people this is an expensive facial treatment that firms and tightens skin and people would pay for it. People are suckers. "Hey GW -- have you heard a rhino beetle pupae facial will make you look ten years younger?" I'll give you $600 in advance for three treatments. "That'll actually be $900." Here's a grand but I want to put my feet in the fish tank too.

Keep going for the whole video.

