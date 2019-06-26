Footage Of Highway During Recent Italian Earthquake

June 26, 2019

This is some footage from a highway in Colonna, Italy (~20km southeast of Rome) during a recent 3.6-magnitude earthquake. Two churches in the area were damaged as a result of the quake, but thankfully there were no reported human injuries, despite the elevated highway on the right looking like how my face feels when the bass drops at the club. "You're a big clubbing fan, GW?" Oh I love it -- the loud music, the dancing, the sexy outfits, the bottle service, the...what else is there? "You've never been, have you?" Apparently a lot of doormen frown on flip flops and beer helmets.

Keep going for thew whole video, including some toll-booth footage while I call that club and demand my five dollar bribe back.

Thanks to Christina D, who informed me she's Italian despite not showing up as a distant cousin on my Ancestory.com report.

  • GeneralDisorder

    So... the camera 20 feet up on the wobbly metal pole shakes pretty severely. Did anyone in their cars feel the quake?

    The only time I've been in a quake zone was when that one quake happened in West Virginia that shooke the earth for hundreds of miles all around (since the eastern US is a geologically unstable area that transfers earthquake vibrations really far from the epicenter or something?).

    From what I heard you couldn't feel it at my house but at work the floor of the building was bouncing up and down under my feet and it was quite nauseating.

  • Munihausen

    Yikes, all those Italians might be late for work the next day!
    ...
    I'm up after the band.

  • Douchy McDouche

    No, you're fired.

  • Munihausen

    Mama mia!

earthquake, highway, italy, natural disasters, video
