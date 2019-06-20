Finally, An Augmented Reality Demo Of Roaches Storming A Kitchen
This is a video demonstration of Laanlabs's 6d.ai augmented reality meshing technology, which basically 3D maps real-time smartphone video so augmented objects can interact in 3D space. In this case, a bunch of roaches overtaking everything in a kitchen. Pretty freaky, right? Reminds me of my kitchen, just with fewer roaches. And where's the big rat?
Keep going for the whole video while I shudder remembering the sound of a roach popping underneath my bare foot last night when I went for a midnight snack.
Thanks to Jeffrey S, who informed me he wishes this was already an existing app he could use to freak his mom out. Oh man, what a hoot!
-
SilentBob73 ᴴᴰ
Read More: ar, augmented reality, big damn bugs, bugs, demonstration, freaky deaky, kitchen, mapping, not the bread!, oh man i know a couple hundred of those guys personally, real-time, roaches, so that's what that looks like, story of my life right there, streaming, sure why not, the future nears, ugh, video