Finally, An Augmented Reality Demo Of Roaches Storming A Kitchen

This is a video demonstration of Laanlabs's 6d.ai augmented reality meshing technology, which basically 3D maps real-time smartphone video so augmented objects can interact in 3D space. In this case, a bunch of roaches overtaking everything in a kitchen. Pretty freaky, right? Reminds me of my kitchen, just with fewer roaches. And where's the big rat?

Keep going for the whole video while I shudder remembering the sound of a roach popping underneath my bare foot last night when I went for a midnight snack.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who informed me he wishes this was already an existing app he could use to freak his mom out. Oh man, what a hoot!