Finally, A Decent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cutter And Spatula Set

This is the $30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cutter and Spatula Set available exclusively from ThinkGeek/GameStop. Their handles look like weapon hilts and they have some Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle branding on their metal parts. My metal parts? I only have one -- a titanium plate in my left arm along with six screws. I mean, plus whatever the hell the aliens stuffed in me when I was abducted. "In the butt?" I don't think so, at least not unless they were able to replace my tamper resistant safety seal perfectly. "You mean the strip of duct tape." That's correct.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees if you're gonna throw a party, there's no reason to not make it a pizza party.