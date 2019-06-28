Finally, A Decent Floating Picnic Table For Eating And Drinking On The Water

June 28, 2019

floating-picnic-table-1.jpg

This is the Floating Picnic Table available from Rhino Building Products. The $630 waterproof table weighs only 65 pounds for ease of transport, and can support six people or up to 600 pounds (that's less than three of me) without capsizing or sinking. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Does it involve drinking a bunch of ice-cold beer?" It does... "And a Floating Picnic Table?" Mhmm! "Class IV white water rapids?" What are we waiting for?! "Did you remember to pack your water wings?" What do you take me for, a child? I'd never forget to pack something as important as my water wings.

Keep going for a few more shots of all the funs to be had.

floating-picnic-table-2.jpg

floating-picnic-table-3.jpg

floating-picnic-table-4.jpg

Thanks to Carsten, who agrees it's already officially summertime, so the livin' better start getting easy.

Impressive Automatic Cat-Feeding Rube Goldberg Machine

Previous Story

I Must Have One: Guy Demonstrates His Homemade Fire Vortex Cannon

Next Story
  • steve holt

    cool.
    But why are those dudes pointing in different directions?

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's fine. They're telling drunk stories. Haven't you ever seen someone so shit-faced they can't stand up telling stories? They point up, down, left, right, A, start...

  • Bling Nye

    Probably for the same reason the other three are ignoring them both.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: drinking cold ones in the lake, finally, heck yeah, i am into this, somebody buy one and then invite me out onto the water i'll bring cold cut sandwiches and brewskis, summer fun, summertime and the living's easy, sure why not, the wait is over, water sports, well it's about time
Previous Post
Next Post