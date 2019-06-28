Finally, A Decent Floating Picnic Table For Eating And Drinking On The Water

This is the Floating Picnic Table available from Rhino Building Products. The $630 waterproof table weighs only 65 pounds for ease of transport, and can support six people or up to 600 pounds (that's less than three of me) without capsizing or sinking. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Does it involve drinking a bunch of ice-cold beer?" It does... "And a Floating Picnic Table?" Mhmm! "Class IV white water rapids?" What are we waiting for?! "Did you remember to pack your water wings?" What do you take me for, a child? I'd never forget to pack something as important as my water wings.

Keep going for a few more shots of all the funs to be had.

Thanks to Carsten, who agrees it's already officially summertime, so the livin' better start getting easy.