Family Upset After Graduation Cake Ordered From Walmart Turns Out To Be A Block Of Iced Styrofoam

June 5, 2019

styrofoam-cake.jpg

This is a short video posted by aunt-of-a-recent-high-school-graduate Nellie Flores of the graduation cake they purchased from Walmart that turned out to have an entirely Styrofoam interior. Well sure it might not be as tasty as yellow or chocolate cake, but it is significantly lower calorie. Some more details, after the Walmart lost their initial order and agreed to make a smaller cake free of charge to make up for it:

All was well until Flores went for a slice during the graduation party, when she realized that underneath the requested vanilla frosting and a customized picture of her daughter was a sheet of foam.


"They can't replace the moment that we lost," Flores told the station. "It's a special moment, and this is what we got for it, a Styrofoam cake. Not only did they mess up one time, they did it twice."

The family received a $60 gift card from Walmart after the incident, Marsy told KPRC.

"We apologize for our mistake," a Walmart spokesperson wrote in a statement to USA TODAY. "This is never something we want to take place. Our store manager has made their best effort to make the situation right and will continue to work with the bakery team to understand what happened and ensure it doesn't happen again."

At least the exterior looked good. So what exactly happened here? Because my guess is somebody accidentally added decorations to an already iced for-display-only fake cake and didn't realize their mistake. It happens. Personally, I don't see what the big deal is. "Says the guy who just ate an entire fake fruit basket." *shrug* Free is free and I'm full now.

Keep going for the video of the cake cutting.

Thanks to Joanna P, who agrees this is exactly why you stick your finger in a cake before leaving the store.

  • Wild Man of Wongo

    Cake is a lot heavier than styrofoam. How would not notice it when they picked it up at the store?

  • adsffda

    somebody accidentally used the display cake

  • adsffda

    think how much worse it'll be when they find their kid never technically graduated and technically actually dropped out two years ago without telling anybody

  • sizzlepants

    $60?

    I will make you a cake from scratch.

  • Draco Basileus

    Aren't all the cakes at Walmart made with styrofoam?

  • Nicholas Conrad

    What's this 'GIF' button do? Can we finally post inline reaction gifs on Geekologie??

    https://media0.giphy.com/me...

  • adsffda

    eww. disqus is such bot-infested cancer. bring back the old comments

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Nope 😥

  • Nicholas Conrad

    It's the perfect cake to celebrate earning a diploma that doesn't guarantee you can even read or write, and won't help you get any job.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I was going to get myself a divorce cake for my 2 year divorce anniversary. At this point I should just wait til the 5 year rolls around but I could get my ex an anniversary cake made of styrofoam for either our former wedding anniversary or divorce anniversary.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    "They can't replace the moment that we lost,"

    fuuuuck you, this was hilarious and a way more memorable moment than eating a shitty walmart cake

  • Douchy McDouche

    Styrofoam - It's the latest sugar free diet craze.

  • Bling Nye

    I love cake decorating failures. Only the best and brightest need apply.

    https://media.distractify.c...

    https://static.boredpanda.c...

  • MustacheHam

    That could of been rhe case GW, like a new person or some kitchen reorganization mishap.

  • Bling Nye

    I bet the cakes for display are styrofoam, some new person grabbed one thinking it was real and decorated it.

  • $60!? OMG WHAT A JOKE WALLMART YOU'RE CUNTS

