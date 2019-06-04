Eye Candy: Drone Pullback Shot Through Trees And Rock Crevices

This is 'Filming Paradise With Precision', a short drone pullback shot from coastal Tofino, British Columbia that looks so good you'd swear this was the opening to a Hollywood movie. It isn't though. At least I don't think it is. Some more info while I pop some popcorn and buy some Sour Patch Kids anyways:

"Precision flying drone shot done on the DJI Mavic Air, flown by Mitchell Kucher. The video shows a pullback drone shot through low trees and rock crevasse. Thomas stood next to Mitchell operating the camera while Tommy walked past the camera and Stephen Kucher jumps in front. The video ends with a beautiful drone shot showing the coastal terrain."

Were you impressed? I was impressed. Of course I've been told I'm very easy to impress. "You asked your last internet date to marry you just for showing up." I've also been told I'm desperate.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Alex S, who can't believe there was a time when pullback shots had to be achieved without drones.