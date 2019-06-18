Experimenting: Can A Battery Made From 1,000 Lemons Jump Start A Car?

June 18, 2019

lemon-battery-jump-start-car.jpg

This is a video from the fun-loving Russians of Youtube channel Garage 54 experimenting to see if a battery constructed from 1,000 lemons can jump start a car. SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER: despite the fakery at the very beginning of the video, no. I told them they should have used grapefruits! Apparently their lemon battery only produced about 1.5 milliamps, or about 1/66,666 of the 100 amps required. So, the next time you find yourself with a dead car battery and a thousand lemons, just make yourself a lemonade and start walking.

Keep going for the video, of which the voiceover translation and dude licking the battery wire around 10:00 was probably the best part.

Thanks to Marc B, who informed me he regularly licks batteries for fun and excitement.

