Eight Minutes Of Ultra Slow Motion Footage Of Old And Rare Guns Malfunctioning

This is a compilation video from Youtuber Forgotten Weapons featuring ultra slow motion footage he's shot(!) over the years of various old and rare guns malfunctioning in one way or another. For the most part its casing ejection failures and/or failure to pick up the next round for firing, and not the guns just exploding in his hands. I'm just thankful they didn't include this realism in the original Call Of Duty or that game would have been a lot harder than it already was.

Keep going for almost nine minutes of malfunctioning.

Thanks to J Browning, who agrees if your vintage rifle jams in combat, at least you still have a heavy beating stick.