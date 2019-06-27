Detour Suggested By Google Maps After An Accident Leaves 100 Drivers Stuck In Muddy Field

June 27, 2019

google-maps-detour.jpg

A detour suggested by Google Maps after an accident on Peña Boulevard (the main thoroughfare leading to the Denver International Airport in Colorado), left over 100 drivers stuck in a muddy field after guiding them down a dirt road, with cars at the front of the line getting stuck in the mud and trapping the rest of the motorists behind them. Obviously, this is why I only drive-- "You don't drive a monster truck." Goshdangit.

Connie Monsees was on her way to pick up her husband at the airport when she encountered the wreck on Peña Boulevard.


"I thought 'maybe there's a detour' and pulled it up on Google Maps, and it gave me a a detour that was half the time," she said. "It was 43 minutes initially, and it was going to be 23 instead -- so I took the exit and drove where they told me to.

"There were a bunch of other cars going down [the dirt road] too, so I said, 'I guess it's OK.' It was not OK."

Luckily, Monsees' car has all-wheel drive, and she was able to get through the sticky situation. She even gave two people a ride to the airport, and they were able to catch their flights.

Man, that would suck. I'm not sure what I would have done in that situation except yes I do too and that's gather everyone in that field and started an annual music festival. In a couple years Google Mapsapalooza will be the first thing that comes to people's minds whenever they hear Colorado besides all the mountains and skiing and National Parks and recreational weed and Sasquatch and that John Denver song.

Keep going for a video news report about the incident.

Thanks to Irina A, who agrees this is exactly why you should always keep a jetpack in your trunk.

Cooool: 'She Lights The Night', An Animation Created Using 1,012 Long Exposure Photographs Of Light Paintings

Previous Story

Man Demonstrates His Trippy Two-Handed Glow-In-The-Dark Puppy Puppet

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    The real take-away here is that Waze is superior in every way... somehow.

  • Peter Ramirez

    This happened to me a month ago. There was an accident outside of Las Vegas, headed to LA. Fortunately it did shave about an hour off the trip, but it was a drive on a dirt road through the desert.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Google Maps trolling hard.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    laziest episode of black mirror yet

  • Draco Basileus

    So AI isn't going to wipe us out with robots and tactical nukes...it's just going to give us bad directions and let us get stuck in mud.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I take it you haven't heard of Local 58? Specifically the video title "You Are On The Fastest Available Route"?

    Vaguely similar concept. Albeit a different enemy

  • Bling Nye

    Humans are fucking stupid, so this is a viable plan.

  • Closet Nerd

    I drove my car into a fucking lake. Why you may ask did I do this? Well, because of a machine. A machine told me to drive into a lake. And I did it! I did it because I trusted Ryan's precious technology, and look where it got me.

  • James Mcelroy

    word. Although a dirt road is usually not a lake.

  • Wooder

    Like in "The Office" when they drive into a lake...
    https://youtu.be/DOW_kPzY_JY

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: being late for things, colorado, detour, directions, driving around having a terrible time, google, google maps, help i'm stuck, hop in i got this, i'm gonna miss my flight!, kevin!, mud, no sir that prius was not made for muddin', video, video news report, you got played!
Previous Post
Next Post