Detour Suggested By Google Maps After An Accident Leaves 100 Drivers Stuck In Muddy Field

A detour suggested by Google Maps after an accident on Peña Boulevard (the main thoroughfare leading to the Denver International Airport in Colorado), left over 100 drivers stuck in a muddy field after guiding them down a dirt road, with cars at the front of the line getting stuck in the mud and trapping the rest of the motorists behind them.

Connie Monsees was on her way to pick up her husband at the airport when she encountered the wreck on Peña Boulevard.

"I thought 'maybe there's a detour' and pulled it up on Google Maps, and it gave me a a detour that was half the time," she said. "It was 43 minutes initially, and it was going to be 23 instead -- so I took the exit and drove where they told me to. "There were a bunch of other cars going down [the dirt road] too, so I said, 'I guess it's OK.' It was not OK." Luckily, Monsees' car has all-wheel drive, and she was able to get through the sticky situation. She even gave two people a ride to the airport, and they were able to catch their flights.

Man, that would suck. I'm not sure what I would have done in that situation except yes I do too and that's gather everyone in that field and started an annual music festival. In a couple years Google Mapsapalooza will be the first thing that comes to people's minds whenever they hear Colorado besides all the mountains and skiing and National Parks and recreational weed and Sasquatch and that John Denver song.

