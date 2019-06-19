Delta Turns 757 Engine Into Massive Grilling Station

These are a couple shots and a video of the Pratt & Whitney PW2000 jet engine from a Boeing 757 that Delta Air Lines TechOps (the maintenance, repair and overhaul division of Delta Air Lines) modded into two large grilling stations (an identical unit on each side) for use at the company's Operations Control Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Man, that thing must make for one hell of an employee appreciation day. My last employee appreciate day? I got sick to my stomach. "Were the burgers too pink?" THE SLIP WAS TOO PINK. "You're saying you were fired on employee appreciate day." That's what I'm saying because that's what happened. "GW, can you even tell the difference between your own truths and lies anymore?" Not for quite some time, no.

Keep going for a video of one of the motorized doors opening and its bitchin' light effects.

Thanks to Marcus O, who agrees for best results you need a dad in jean shorts and white New Balances manning each side of that thing.