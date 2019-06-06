Deepfake Of Sylvester Stallone's Face Replacing Arnold Schwarzenegger's In Terminator 2

June 6, 2019

These are two deepfake videos from Youtuber Ctrl Shift Face (previously) of Sylvester Stallone's face replacing Arnold's in Terminator 2, including a deleted scene from the original cut of the movie where John Conner tries to teach the Terminator how to smile. This, uh, this is starting to get scary. "It started scary." And it's going to end even scarier -- probably with me watching a deepfake video of myself buttchugging a six-pack of wine coolers. "But you did do that." Shhhhhhh!

