Damn: Man Playing Recorder Gives It His All During Concert Performance

This is a video of musician Maurice Steger (who kinda reminds me of Benjamin Linus from Lost) absolutely giving it his all while playing the recorder (just like a-ringin' a bell) as the centerpiece of Antonio Vivaldi's Recorder Concerto RV 443. I don't know about you, but I'm out of breath just watching him. "And not because you decided to take the stairs instead of the elevator after lunch?" Ha -- now why would I ever do that?

Keep going for the video while I watch some live Jethro Tull concert action of Ian Anderson doing the same with his flute.