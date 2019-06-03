Custom Box-Making Machine Scans Objects To Be Mailed, Makes The Perfect Size Box

This is a video demonstration of the CMC Cartonwrap 1000 (personally I'm holding out for the 2000 or 4000 model), a machine that scans objects to be mailed, then makes the perfect size box for them. That's cool, but can it-- *prints out shipping label for the moon, lays on scanner*

Keep going for the video, as well as a BONUS video of their automatic bubble-wrapping machine, which I should probably take a trip through first.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees Amazon could learn a thing or two about boxing things efficiently.