Custom Box-Making Machine Scans Objects To Be Mailed, Makes The Perfect Size Box

June 3, 2019

custom-cardboard-box-machine.jpg

This is a video demonstration of the CMC Cartonwrap 1000 (personally I'm holding out for the 2000 or 4000 model), a machine that scans objects to be mailed, then makes the perfect size box for them. That's cool, but can it-- *prints out shipping label for the moon, lays on scanner*

Keep going for the video, as well as a BONUS video of their automatic bubble-wrapping machine, which I should probably take a trip through first.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees Amazon could learn a thing or two about boxing things efficiently.

Counting All The Different Creatures In All The Star Wars Movies

Previous Story

Finally, A Decent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cutter And Spatula Set

Next Story
  • Sean Lally

    Having worked in a corrugated box factory I can see this breaking down in around 10 different ways holding up all the packaging for that machine. Super cool though.

  • Bling Nye

    This is the trial run before they make the one for the human bodies....

  • Thog

    Spellcheck, please

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    wonder what they do with all the trimmed off pieces?

  • Douchy McDouche

    They'll give them away so all the laid off workers have something to eat.

  • Now if only they could make something to remove excess air from bags, I could get a properly sized cereal box.

  • MustacheHam

    That's a pretty smart way to reduce excess material. Great for the company as well with being green and all that jazz.

  • sizzlepants

    Aside from the fact that it probably costs $2-3 million. And I don't even know if a mid-sized business would deal with enough volume to justify one of those (apparently handles 250-300 thousand boxes a day).

    And how is running a machine (and all the machines that are used to make it) greener than getting a human to do it?

  • GeneralDisorder

    Grains of sand make a heap. And piles of pennies eventually make a mint.

    You have to pay people a minimum of $7.25 per hour.

    This machine is likely faster, cheaper to operate, doesn't require health insurance or a pee break.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: air mail special, boxes, business, cardboard, custom, efficiency, impressive, looks expensive, mailing things, oh wow, scanning, send me a sandwich, sending things, sure why not, there's a machine for that, waste not want not, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post