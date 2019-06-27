Crazy Elaborate Music Playing Marble Machine

This is a video of musician and professional headphone wearer Martin Molin of the band Wintergatan playing the latest iteration of his hand-cranked Marble Machine, Marble Machine X, which can now also play the drums (previously: an earlier, much woodier looking version). I really like the machine and it's definitely a work of mechanical engineering and musical art, I only wish he'd played it without the background beat, because I found it hard to separate the sounds the machine was making from the rest. You know, kind of like how it's hard to separate me, the man, from the myth and legend. "You mean the turd and bucket." God, you sound just like my brother. Did Frank tell you to say that?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Christina D, who agrees more instruments should be crank operated so I could actually be proficient at one.