Counting All The Different Creatures In All The Star Wars Movies

June 3, 2019

This is another one of those 'Star Wars By The Numbers' videos (previously), this time counting all the different creatures seen in all the Star Wars movies. The total? 90. I would have guessed it would have been higher, but I'm also a terrible guesser. Although one time I did win one of those 'Guess how many Skittles are in the jar' contests at a carnival, but I never received the $50 prize because I actually should have guessed 'these carnies are gonna swindle me'.

Thanks to David D, who agrees they should count all the alien races next. Or how many times I watched the original prequel trilogy (twice).

  • GeneralDisorder

    Did anyone else realize after about 5 monster names that you really don't give a shit about the names and ultimately just want to know how many? Thankfully it was mentioned in the article so all I had to do was stop the video.

  • ChungLingSoo

    What about the two Ewok TV movies, The Ewok Adventure '84 and Ewoks: The Battle of Endor '85? I haven't seen those in well over 20 years so I don't remember if there were any creatures in those.....other than Ewoks.

  • The_Wretched

    A steady stream of irrelevant monsters that got names for no apparent reason and had nothing to do with the story.

  • Munihausen

    Don't talk about Rey like that.

