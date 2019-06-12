Count Me In: The Human Puppet Drinking Game

June 12, 2019

In what has apparently been popping up at Oktoberfest celebrations worldwide in recent history, this is a human puppet style drinking game, in which contestants have to use strings to carefully maneuver a beer glass to their lips in order to drink. It looks like fun. It also looks like a great way to spill a lot of beer and chip a tooth. I think I've mentioned it before, but I chiseled one of my teeth out with nothing but a fork when I was in college. "Jesus, GW." Think Tom Hanks in Cast Away but with fewer friends.

Keep going for two different versions of the game being played (one with corded handles, one with strings tied around fingers).

Thanks to MSA, who's not convinced this game wasn't invented by breweries so people spill a bunch of beer and have to buy more. You're a smart cookie.

Boston Dynamics Spot Robot Takes A Spill During Live Demo

Previous Story

Like Mario Kart In Real Life: This Speedy Downhill Luge Race In New Zealand

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    Anyone remember that song Marionette by Soul Asylum? Neither did I until just now.

  • WhiteEagle2

    Isn't the beer more the "puppet" and the human the marionettist? The marionettist just has the "stage" strapped to his back.

    Edit: Corrected per Bling Nye's feedback.

  • Bling Nye

    The beer is a marionette, which is a type of puppet controlled by strings. The one controlling the marionette is the puppeteer called a marionettist.

    The one trying to drink the beer in this contraption is the puppet of the one that strapped them in and said 'try this!' aka, the Puppet Master.

    *sips beer* Or something like that, who fuckin' knows anymore these days.

  • WhiteEagle2

    Whoops, I've always thought that master was called the marionette! Thanks.

    The point I was trying to make is that the human was not the puppet in this "game".

  • D3Fd0ck

    I want one of those setups

  • Bling Nye

    I'm 100% certain I can build this, and 100% certain I should not actually do so. Seems like a really great way to chip a tooth if you're drunk...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: balance, beer, but can i play with a cocktail?, count me in, drinking games, drinking out of things, drinking things, hand eye coordination, having a great time, i call next!, puppets, skills (that first guy doesn't have any at this), spilling things, well that looks like fun, you better lick that beer up
Previous Post
Next Post