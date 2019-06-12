Count Me In: The Human Puppet Drinking Game

In what has apparently been popping up at Oktoberfest celebrations worldwide in recent history, this is a human puppet style drinking game, in which contestants have to use strings to carefully maneuver a beer glass to their lips in order to drink. It looks like fun. It also looks like a great way to spill a lot of beer and chip a tooth. I think I've mentioned it before, but I chiseled one of my teeth out with nothing but a fork when I was in college. "Jesus, GW." Think Tom Hanks in Cast Away but with fewer friends.

Keep going for two different versions of the game being played (one with corded handles, one with strings tied around fingers).

