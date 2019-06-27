Cooool: 'She Lights The Night', An Animation Created Using 1,012 Long Exposure Photographs Of Light Paintings

This is 'She Lights The Night', an animation created by long exposure photographer Darren "Darius Twin" Pearson using 1,012 individually light painted photographs to create a whimsical, dreamlike video. I wish I had dreams like that. My dreams are nothing like that -- I only have nightmares. A couple nights ago I had a dream I was in a zombie apocalypse situation and me and a group of survivors were holed up in an old abandoned house and we discovered the basement was filled with body bags and one of the other survivors was freaking out about it and I was like, 'Look, it's cool -- they're like, legit dead,' and shot one of the bags and it started moaning, "Helllllllp meeeeee." I was already at my desk at work by 4AM that morning.

Keep going for the vide, which does end with some skeleton slow dancing.

