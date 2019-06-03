Cool: A Drone That Looks Like A Giant LEGO Helicopter

This is a video from Tested of the drone built by Adam Woodworth that looks like an oldschool LEGO helicopter (based on the one included in the International Jetport set 6396, released in 1990) complete with slowly rotating rotor blades. Very cute. Very clever. Very-- "Erotic." Wow. You know, some things are really best left unsaid (but I 100% agree and we should get a room).

Keep going for the video, but all the flying footage is at the very beginning and end of the video, the rest is interview and how it was built. SPOILER: out of foam.

Thanks to Jody, who agrees LEGO should manufacture and sell actual human-sized drivable cars.